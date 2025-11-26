Investigation underway after man struck, killed by SUV in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A man is dead after a serious crash in Haverhill on Tuesday night.

According to the Essex County District Attorney’s office, shortly before 8 p.m., a 2008 Volvo XC90 and a pedestrian collided on River Street near Hunter Avenue in Haverhill.

The pedestrian, a 68-year-old man, was transported to Merrimack Health Lawrence Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The operator of the Volvo and an infant passenger were also transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

According to authorities, the Volvo was struck by a pickup truck and then collided with a third vehicle.

Route 110 was shut down for hours while police investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group