Investigation underway after man dies in North Shore house fire

DANVERS, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man died in a house fire on the North Shore of Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 36 MacArthur Boulevard in Danvers just after noon, according to Danvers Fire Chief Brian Barry.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, a neighbor told them that a resident of the home was unaccounted for, Barry said.

“Fire crews were met by heavy smoke conditions. They made an aggressive interior attack and conducted a primary search,” Barry explained. “Unfortunately, the one resident who was home succumbed to his injuries.”

Barry didn’t identify the man, only estimating that he was about 60 years of age.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting Danvers fire officials with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

