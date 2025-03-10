Investigation underway after body pulled in by fishing boat 40 miles away from coast of Mass.

BOSTON — The Suffolk County DA is investigating the discovery of a body, reportedly caught in the fishing nets of a boat 40 miles off the coast of Massachusetts.

The incident occurred on Friday, March 7, when the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a fishing boat that reported catching a body in their fishing nets.

The body was wrapped and in a state of decomposition

It’s since been handed over to the office of the chief medical examiner to undergo an autopsy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

