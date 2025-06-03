Police investigating after 2 drivers killed in crash in New Hampshire town

HOOKSETT, N.H. — An investigation is underway after two people were killed in a crash in a town in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving two vehicles in the area of Hooksett Road in Hooksett near the Allenstown town line found a Nissan Rogue that had collided with a Hyundai Kona around 5:40 a.m., according to the Hooksett Police Department.

The driver of the Nissan and the driver of the Hyundai were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A passenger who was riding in the Hyundai remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The names of those involved in the crash haven’t been released.

A crash reconstruction unit later determined that the Nissan was traveling south when the operator crossed the center line, striking the Hyundai in a northbound lane, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Hooksett Police Det. Trevor Dearden at 603-624-1560.

An investigation remains ongoing.

