Investigation underway after 1 person shot in Salem

SALEM, Mass. — Police have launched an investigation after a shooting in Salem on Monday morning left one person hospitalized.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Horton Street just before 8 a.m. found one victim suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Salem Police Department.

The male victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital.

“This does not appear to be a random act and we do not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public,” the department said in a statement.

Video from the scene showed evidence markers scattered in the road and in a driveway as detectives canvassed the area.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Salem shooting investigation

Police made no mention of an arrest in the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact the Salem Police Criminal Investigation Division at 978-745-9700, Salem Police Dispatch at 978-744-1212, or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.

This incident comes about two weeks after a Salem State University student was fatally shot in the area of 22 Forest Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group