Injuries reported after tanker rollover in Danvers

DANVERS, Mass. — A section of Route 128 in Danvers was closed Monday morning after a tanker truck rolled over, prompting a large emergency response.

According to MassDOT, injuries were reported in the crash.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 128 at Exit 41 (Endicott Street) were shut down as crews worked at the scene, and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

As of 1 p.m., officials said crews were still offloading propane from the tanker, with no estimated time for when the work would be completed.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

