Injured owl rescued in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Mass. — An injured owl was rescued in Wilmington, Thursday night.

The owl was discovered on the side of the road by a person driving by, officials say.

The person called police to let them know that the owl might be injured, according to Wilmington Police.

An animal control officer was sent out to check on the owl. While there the officer determined that the owl was in need of some help.

The officer was able to contain the owl in a crate.

The owl has since been taken to wildlife professionals for further evaluation, according to police.

