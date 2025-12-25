Infants at Mass. General Brigham’s NICU celebrate first Christmas

BOSTON — The Christmas season is providing a special milestone for the infants at Mass General Brigham’s neonatal intensive care units.

The NICU nurses made sure to help get the infants in the holiday spirit by dressing them up and providing a photoshoot for the newborns.

From Santa hats, to Christmas trees, and even the occasional sleigh, these babies celebrated in style!

The photoshoot provided a way for the families of the NICU babies to celebrate a very special moment.

““In the NICU we love to celebrate every baby’s milestone no matter how small. A babies first holiday is something every parent cherishes. Being able to bring some extra joy and normalcy to the families during this time is such an honor,” said Erika Nolin, RN, who is a nurse in the NICU and also one of the photoshoot organizers.

