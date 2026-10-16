In-person early voting begins Saturday in Massachusetts

Mass. — In-person early voting for the 2026 general election begins Saturday across Massachusetts.

Early voting will run from Saturday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 30, giving registered voters two weeks to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

Every city and town in Massachusetts is required to offer some early voting hours during both weekends of the early voting period.

Voters can cast their ballot at any early voting location within the city or town where they are registered, if their community offers more than one location.

Hours and locations vary by community, so voters are encouraged to check their local early voting schedule before heading to the polls. Some communities have limited or no early voting hours on Fridays.

Early voting locations and schedules can be found here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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