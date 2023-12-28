‘Heartbreaking’: 2 teens, including student, killed in ‘targeted attack’ in Lynn, authorities say

LYNN, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a pair of teenagers, including a student, were shot to death in Lynn late Wednesday night, a day after a triple shooting rocked the North Shore city, authorities announced Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 10 Camden Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. found a 16-year-old juvenile and 19-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy.

Both victims were pronounced dead in the emergency room at a local hospital. Their names haven’t been released.

In a letter to the Lynn Public Schools community, Superintendent Evonne S. Alvarez said that one of the victims was a student at a city school.

“We have experienced a tragic loss within our school community,” Alvarez wrote in the letter. “This heartbreaking event has deeply impacted us all. During this difficult time, it’s important to come together as a community.”

Reddy said the teens were the victims of a “targeted attack,” while Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson called the gun violence “devastating, infuriating, and utterly unacceptable.”

Nicholson also said support would be made available to the “school communities grieving these losses.”

“We offer condolences to the families of the two victims in last night’s shooting and we will offer support to the school communities grieving these losses,” Nicholson said in a statement. “We appreciate our law enforcement team for all their intensive efforts over the last two days. This violence is devastating, infuriating, and utterly unacceptable. We will respond with increased police presence as needed and renewed urgency and clarity in our efforts for peace, justice, and a safer community.”

Wednesday’s double shooting comes 24 hours after three people were wounded in a triple shooting at a nearby shopping plaza.

The three victims were seriously injured outside a Pizza Hut at 39 State Street on Tuesday night. They were taken to a Boston hospital with various injuries, but police said they appeared to be in stable condition.

Reddy also called that shooting “targeted.”

“The Lynn Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police have committed significant resources to these investigations and will continue to do so until the offenders are held accountable,” Reddy said in a statement. “Based on our investigation to this point, we believe that these are targeted attacks.”

No arrests have been announced in connection with the shootings.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

