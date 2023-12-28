Large police investigation in Lynn days after triple shooting

LYNN, Mass — There was a large police presence outside of an auto repair shop in Lynn late Wednesday night, not far from the scene of a triple shooting earlier this week.

Police officers sectioned off a portion of Camden Street with crime scene tape and could be seen placing evidence markers on the ground around 11:30 p.m.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Lynn Police Department and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office for more info.

Lynn police told us that the DA’s office is now handling the investigation, but offered no additional details.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Lynn

The heavy response marked the second large crime scene in Lynn in as many days.

Three people were seriously injured in a shooting near a Pizza Hut at a shopping plaza off Tremont Street in Lynn on Tuesday night.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Police investigating shooting on State Street in Lynn

Police said all three shooting victims were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Wednesday night’s shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group