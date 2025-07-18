Idaho man arrested for stalking Mass. professor for months after one online class, DOJ says

BOSTON — An Idaho man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stalking a Massachusetts professor for months, claiming that she was his “twin angel soul mate.”

Edward John Kay, 53, of Rigby, Idaho was charged with one count of cyberstalking, according to the U.S Department of Justice.

Charging documents say Kay me the victim in January 2025 after enrolling in the victim’s online course on psychosis, which the victim taught at the college’s extension school

Kay reportedly became fixated on the victim after one Zoom meeting and one virtual class session, where Kay became visibly frustrated when he wasn’t called on in class by the victim.

Over the next 5 months, charging documents allege Kay sent the victim more than 80 harassing emails and LinkedIn messages expressing his love and adoration for the victim.

Kay even mentioned the victim’s 3-year-old child’s name in several of those emails, making the victim fear for her family’s safety.

In one such message in April, Kay wrote, "I miss you-truly, deeply- with all of my heart and soul. That day I saw you on Zoom…You were the most beautiful thing I have ever seen. Not just appearance. Everything. Your presence. Your mind. Your light. To gain you…and then to lose you like that? It devastated me," according to charging documents.

Kay allegedly believed he was an archangel on a divine mission, considering the victim his “twin angel soul mate,” an affidavit read.

On May 12, authorities say Kay emailed the victim, again professing his love and encouraged the victim to leave the university, saying "You are still free. But you are not unreachable.”

Investigators say on June 5, Kay emailed the victim and the president of the university saying that he bough a first-class nonrefundable plane ticket to attend an in-person negotiations class at the college this summer despite being banned from enrollment.

His flight was scheduled to land on the morning of July 11, but he did not board the flight.

Idaho authorities arrested him that morning at his residence in Rigby.

Kay will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

The charge of cyberstalking provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group