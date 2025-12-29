Ice, winter storm warnings in effect for parts of New England on Monday

DEDHAM, Mass. — Ice and winter storm warnings are in effect for parts of New England on Monday as a messy storm moves across the region.

Significant icing is expected in eastern Vermont, where an ice storm warning is in effect until 4 p.m.

Total ice accumulations between four and seven-tenths of an inch are possible, with most of the accumulation through 10 a.m.

“Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause scattered power outages,” the National Weather Service warned. “Travel could be nearly impossible, especially this morning`s commute.”

A heavy wintry mix of snow, sleet, and ice is expected for parts of central and northern New Hampshire, where a winter storm warning is in effect until 7 p.m.

Beware icy roads early, especially in northern MA & southern NH 🚨 Temps will warm from south to north with PLAIN RAIN this afternoon across southern #NewEngland #boston @boston25 pic.twitter.com/jWl27473hh — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 29, 2025

Snow accumulations up to one inch, sleet accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch, and ice accumulations between three tenths and one-half of an inch are possible in those areas.

“A messy winter storm has arrived and will last through today. While all winter weather types are possible, it looks like this storm will feature enough freezing rain to make travel hazardous through this afternoon,” the NWS wrote in the warning. “Travel will be dangerous and is not advised due to icy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impactthe Monday morning and evening commutes.”

A winter weather advisory for parts of southern Vermont remains in effect until 10 a.m. The NWS said very slippery sidewalks, roads, and bridges are possible in those areas.

All winter weather advisories in southern New England, including Massachusetts, expired at 6 a.m. because temperatures climbed well above freezing. Plain rain is expected in those areas throughout the day.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group