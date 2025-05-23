‘I mean it’s New England’: Red Sox game postponed due to nor’easter, Game On still welcoming fans

BOSTON — It’s Memorial Day weekend, and although it’s a long weekend, you may want to make sure you grab your umbrella.

The Red Sox game on Thursday was postponed due to weather, and delayed flights were reported at Boston Logan Airport.

“I mean it’s New England, so we kind of expect it and we go with the flow, at least it’s not snow, because there’s been some years that it’s snow,” Liz Bona at Game On tells Boston 25 News.

Game On says rain or shine they are hosting ‘Nurses Night’ and if you’re lucky you may even spot some recent college graduates in the area, regardless of the weather they say they are packing on the fun.

“We still have a lot of events going on downstairs so we’re looking forward to that crew tonight.” Karen Schredni at Game On tells Boston 25 News.,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group