‘I love dogs!’: Medford pet sitter charged with animal cruelty says allegations are ‘exaggerated’

MEDFORD, Mass. — A Medford pet sitter accused of striking a dog he was walking in the head before lifting it off the ground by its collar said the allegations against him are “exaggerated” after repeatedly proclaiming, “I love dogs,” as he left court on Monday.

Frederick Ingrando, 33, was arraigned in Somerville District Court on animal cruelty charges in connection with an alleged incident in the area of Fellsway West and Sheridan Avenue, part of which was captured in a video shared on social media.

Ingrando, a dog sitter and walker on the pet care app Rover, was ordered by a judge not to have any contact with the dogs and pet owners involved in this case following his arrest on Sunday.

Frederick Ingrando (Frederick Ingrando)

Witness video shows the dog walker, who had five dogs on leashes, holding a golden retriever up by its collar, kicking out its feet, and forcing the animal toward the ground.

As a man confronts him from several feet away, he asks, “Why are you hitting the poor animal?” The dog walker shouts back, calling the man several racial slurs.

Ingrando was arrested at his Medford home, where he was said to be boarding the dogs.

As he scurried into a vehicle following his arraignment, awaiting reporters asked Ingrando, “Why do want to keep working with dogs?”

“I love dogs,” Ingrando responded. “Nothing happened...It’s a false report...I love dogs. I’ve always loved dogs! That’s all I have to say...It’s exaggerated.”

Frederick Ingrando (Frederick Ingrando)

Katie Bates, a local animal advocate who owns “Ohmydog,” providing pet care and animal behavioral services, was sent the alarming video and shared it on social media, quickly making contact with the owner of one of the five dogs seen in the video.

“It was disgusting. It’s absolutely vile,” Bates told Boston 25 News. “I feel heartbroken. Parents leave their dog with someone, they’re entrusting so much with their fur baby [and] that all of that trust is broken.”

All the dogs were evaluated for injuries, while the golden retriever was taken to a veterinary hospital and medically cleared before going home.

The four remaining animals were taken to Oceanview Kennel and Pet Resort, where owner Lisa Cutting is caring for them until their owners can pick them up.

“It’s heartbreaking because they don’t have a voice to say, ‘Please don’t do that. That hurts,’” Cutting said. “Especially the retrievers. They’re so loyal and they’re very compassionate. So, to be traumatized, they can become fearful and not trust.”

One dog was picked up from Oceanview Sunday afternoon, with another scheduled for pick-up Monday. Two will remain at the facility, receiving extra love and attention until their owners return from vacation. The fifth dog, a pit bull who has no tag and no microchip, has not been claimed. It is unclear how long he has been in Ingrando’s care.

Cutting said the incident is a painful reminder to pet owners always to get to know their pet care providers.

“Animals can’t speak. So, when you are leaving your fur babies with somebody… you have to do your research,” Cutting said.

‘Absolutely vile’: Medford dog walker charged with animal cruelty after beating dog, police say

Both Cutting and Bates credited the people who confronted the dog walker and recorded the incident with protecting the vulnerable animals.

“It’s amazing that there are people that will advocate for animals that don’t have a voice,” Bates said. “When someone can’t even walk down the street and say something to somebody that’s doing something wrong, and then racial slurs and everything is being thrown at them, it’s disgusting.”

Rover told Boston 25 News the company was “shocked and disturbed to learn of this abhorrent behavior.”

“There is zero tolerance for this type of treatment of pets in our community,” Rover said. “Upon learning of these allegations, our 24/7 Trust and Safety Team suspended the pet care provider’s account and is conducting a full investigation. We will also assist law enforcement to the fullest extent possible.”

Responding to a comment on Facebook about the racial slurs heard in the video, Medford police said they are still investigating and further charges are possible.

Ingrando is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on April 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group