Medford dog walker charged with animal cruelty for repeatedly striking dog in the head, police say

MEDFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man was arrested on animal cruelty charges for allegedly striking and holding a dog off the ground by its collar Sunday morning.

Police responded to Fellsway West and Sheridan Avenue in Medford at 11 a.m. for reports of animal abuse involving a man who was walking a group of dogs.

According to witnesses, police say, the man struck one of the dogs multiple times in the head and then lifted the dog off the ground by its collar in a harmful manner. One witness provided video evidence to officers, allowing them to identify the suspect as Frederick Ingrando, 33, of Medford.

The officers then responded to Ingrando’s home, where he was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, police said.

The group of dogs, not owned by Ingrando, a hired dog walker, were removed from his care and reunited with their owners. The dog that was struck was taken to a local veterinarian to be evaluated, according to police.

Boston 25 reached out to the dog walking company, Rover, who confirmed Ingrando’s employment has been suspended.

“We were shocked and disturbed to learn of this abhorrent behavior - there is zero tolerance for this type of treatment of pets in our community. Upon learning of these allegations, our 24/7 Trust and Safety Team suspended the pet care provider’s account and is conducting a full investigation. We will also assist law enforcement to the fullest extent possible,” a spokesperson for Rover said in a statement.

This investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

