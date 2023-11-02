‘I know it’s possible’: Recovering addict encourages encampment dwellers with personal story

BOSTON — A man who once lived in Boston’s troubled Mass and Cass corridor is encouraging others as he approaches his milestone of four years clean in recovery.

Garrick Thames visited the area on Wednesday as the city of Boston began enforcing its new anti-encampment ban.

The tents and tarps that had been lined up on Atkinson Street were cleared by the early afternoon.

Mayor Michelle Wu said that more than 50 people moved into low-threshold shelters and other facilities.

According to the mayor, at least 25 others accepted placement offers.

“Mayor Wu is doing an awesome job, but there’s only so much one person can do,” said Thames. “You can’t force a person to get treatment.”

Thames told Boston 25 News that he can relate to what many of the people may be going through because of his alcoholism and crack cocaine addiction.

The 50-year-old runs an organization called “Lives Are Meant to be Changed” and regularly shares his story of recovery.

“I got full custody of my children. I have my own place. I know it’s possible,” he said. “For me, the breaking point was losing my family, my children, and losing myself.”

Thames said he’s worried for the people who are already scattering into other parts of Boston and doesn’t want to see them fall through the cracks.

“Taking down these tents is going to cause a spread out,” he said. “If you look at the doorways on Blue Hill Ave, people are already setting up shelters in doorways.”

City officials said that the teams who assisted with the tent takedown have transitioned into becoming mobile teams to stay connected with people who have moved elsewhere.

