‘I felt a shaking’: Woman describes moment car crashed into Abington home, seriously injuring two

Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Abington.

It happened on Washington Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Emma Dancy was just about to fall asleep when she heard a loud bang outside.

“I felt a shaking of the house,” Dancy said.

Dancy’s next-door neighbor said he was woken up to what felt like his house shaking.

“Well, it’s scary because first of all, you think it’s your house,” Wally Heleen said. “That’s what we thought because it actually vibrated.”

When the two ran outside, they were both shocked at what they saw.

“I see on the side of the house there was a car it was flipped over,” Dancy said. “The front windshield was crashed in.”

“Before we knew it, there were police, fire, everything, this whole street was blocked off,” Heleen said.

Dancy noticed two people were trapped inside the mangled vehicle which was tightly wedged between her home and her neighbor’s fence.

“We were trying to see if anyone was ok,” Dancy explained. “We were knocking and no one was responding.”

Abington fire and police arrived on scene shortly after 3 a.m. and quickly got to work.

The fire department said they had to use the jaws of life to remove two 20-year-old men from the vehicle.

They were taken in critical condition to South Shore Hospital and Boston Medical Center.

“I hope those two people are okay,” Dancy said.

The crash also sent debris flying, damaged the structure of Dancy’s home, and caused electrical issues as well.

“You can always get another house, you can’t replace a human being,” Dancy continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

