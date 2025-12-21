Two people with life-threatening injuries after car crash into home in Abington

ABINGTON, MASS. — Two people have life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a home in Abington on Sunday morning.

At approximately 3:08 am, Abington Fire crews were dispatched to an accident at 633 Washington St.

Crews discovered a vehicle on its side with significant damage and two patients trapped inside.

According to authorities, the vehicle was tightly positioned between a stockade fence and the residence.

All residents were evacuated prior to police and fire arrival.

Crews used hydraulic cutters, motorized saws, and hydraulic spreaders referred to as “The Jaws of Life” to extricate the two patients by removing the roof of the vehicle.

Two 20-year-old males were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Washington Street was closed for several hours, as authorities worked the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

