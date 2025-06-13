‘I feel real good’: Hundreds of people came together for the Prom For All Ages

WORCESTER, Mass. — From the red carpet to the photo booth, followed by a fancy dinner and some dancing, hundreds of people came together for the Prom For All Ages inside Polar Park in Worcester on Thursday.

“I’m ready to have the best time of my life this year,” said Matthew McCarthy, who attended the prom.

“This is the third time I’m coming to the prom,” said Paula.

This is the fourth annual prom put together by the non-profit Thrive Support & Advocacy, which supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Central Massachusetts.

“This group of individuals thrive on socialization and connection and having fun and being carefree, COVID after we did the first year, having them come out of that into this was truly amazing,” said Sean Rose, President and CEO of Thrive.

Rose says a lot of people here may have missed out on the experience of going to prom when they were younger.

“A rite of passage maybe for you and I, you know, growing up as young people is a prom hasn’t always been a great experience for them in their lifetimes and them growing up, many of which didn’t go at all or didn’t have a good experience or would never go again,” said Rose.

But that all changed with this event, with many planning their outfits for weeks.

For some, this is their favorite night of the year.

“I feel real good, you know I went here last year and it was a good experience of my life,” said McCarthy.

“I have fun with my friends, I have fun with my boyfriend,” said Paula.

Rose says it’s all about creating carefree, memorable experiences they’ll never forget.

“Even though the prom is happening in one night, the residual effects of that excitement, that enthusiasm, ring throughout all 365 days before we do the next prom,” said Rose.

Rose says they’re thankful for all the sponsors who help not only to put this event together, but they also raise money for all the programs that support Thrive throughout the year, serving more than 1,500 adults with IDD in Central Massachusetts and MetroWest.

