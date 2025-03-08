‘I cried very much so’: Bruins fans react to favorite players traded

BOSTON — As word spread of the Bruins’ trades Friday, fans at the Pro Shop at the Garden in Boston mourned the loss of their favorite players.

“Oh, I cried. I cried very much so,” said diehard fan Marcus Knapp, whose heart broke when he learned Captain Brad Marchand was among those departing. “Of all teams, the Panthers, too, one of our biggest rivals right now. I don’t even want to watch [Marchand] play. I love him and I want to support him play but not in Florida.”

Knapp traveled three hours to and from Vermont to attend all but about five of last year’s home games. His love for the team is a family affair, with his mother, too, grieving over Friday’s trades.

“He’s like, ‘They just traded Marchand.’ I’m like, ‘What?!” mom Jacie Barber said. “We’re really disappointed and wondering, ‘what is going on?’”

The somber sentiment was shared throughout the store Friday afternoon.

“I’m not very happy,” said Melissa Gould. “We just gave away the whole team.”

Some fans, however, believe the Bruins are long overdue for some change after the team’s struggles on the ice.

“The team wasn’t that good anyways. So, my opinion: turn it upside down,” said Pat Barrett. “Rebuild. Get rid of them.”

But most fans still have faith in their home team.

“I’m always going to be a Bruins fan. Have been for a long time,” Gould said. “They’re Original Six. Not going to let them go.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group