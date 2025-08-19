Hurricane Erin expected to bring large waves, life-threatening swimming conditions to Mass.

DEDHAM, Mass. — The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for parts of southern Massachusetts as Hurricane Erin pushes north in the Atlantic Ocean.

The advisory is in effect for Dukes, Nantucket, Plymouth, Barnstable, and Bristol counties from Tuesday through 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Dukes and Nantucket counties could see large breaking waves of 8 to 13 feet in the surf zone, Bristol County could see waves of 6 to 10 feet, and Plymouth and Barnstable counties could see waves of 4 to 8 feet, according to the NWS.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect through Thursday PM along the south coast, Cape and Islands. Large breaking waves will be a concern leading to life-threatening swimming and surfing conditions. pic.twitter.com/6wVTkR88F8 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 19, 2025

Forecasters warned of life-threatening swimming and surfing conditions at beaches impacted by the advisory, as well as localized beach erosion.

“Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water,” the NWS said in its advisory.

Hurricane Erin remained a Category 3 storm on Tuesday morning, threatening to lash North Carolina’s Outer Banks with tropical force winds and swamp roads with waves of up to 15 feet.

Tropical Weather In this aerial image taken from video provided by WVEC-TV, homes along the Atlantic Coast in Dare County, N.C., are seen, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, ahead of expected impacts from Hurricane Erin. (WVEC-TV via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

Evacuations have been ordered on barrier islands along the Carolina coast.

On Monday, officials at Wrightsville Beach, near Wilmington, North Carolina, reported rescuing at least 60 swimmers from dangerous rip currents.

The biggest concerns for southern New England will be along south-facing beaches through the end of the week, according to Boston 25 News Meteorologist Vicki Graf.

Impacts from Hurricane Erin will be felt across the east coast over the next few days. The biggest issues locally will be along south-facing beaches through the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/gDo0e4gufM — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 19, 2025

“While it is not expected to make landfall, it will bring dangerous impacts along the East Coast,” Graf wrote in her latest weather blog.

The threat of life-threatening surf and rip currents could linger off Massachusetts into the weekend.

Graf reminded the public to use extra caution if they’re heading to the beaches or out on the water.

A small craft advisory is also active for waters off southern New England.

For the latest forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

