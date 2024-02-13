Hundreds of flights canceled at Logan Airport as storm travels through New England

BOSTON — Hundreds of flights are canceled at Boston’s Logan International Airport as a winter storm travels through New England.

As of noon, there are 228 cancellations and 40 delays, according to FlightAware.

A large chunk of the cancellations were on Cape Air, JetBlue, and Republic.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and high wind warning for parts of the state.

There are 9,937 delays throughout the country and 1,499 cancellations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

