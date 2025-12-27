Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Logan Airport as snowstorm disrupts post-Christmas travel

BOSTON — Boston’s Logan Airport is dealing with major travel headaches after a weekend snowstorm threw a wrench into post-holiday plans. While some are enjoying a snow day, many travelers are facing delays and cancellations.

From slick roads to grounded flights, the winter weather is impacting every leg of the journey. Drivers reported icy conditions early Saturday, with plows working to clear slush and snow across Route 3 and other major highways.

“I saw several cars go off the highway on the way down here,” said Mark Sanders, who stopped mid-trip, hoping conditions would improve. “That’s why I pulled into McDonald’s for about half an hour.”

At Logan, the ripple effect is clear. FlightAware reported nearly 300 delays and cancellations by noon Saturday, with snow cited as a major factor.

Travelers like Blayne Taylor are keeping a close eye on their connections, telling Boston 25, “I’m a little worried.”

Others, like William Huffman, are taking it in stride.

“If I get delayed, I’ll figure it out,” Huffman said. “I have family in Atlanta, friends in L.A., and I live here in Boston—so if I’m stuck somewhere, I can just stay with somebody.”

Logan Airport recorded almost 3 inches of snow overnight, while other parts of Massachusetts saw at least 4 inches.

With New Year’s just days away, travelers are urged to check flight statuses and allow extra time for both road and air travel.

