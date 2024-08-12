Hull man struck and killed by car in North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A Hull man was killed after being struck and killed by a car in North Attleboro Sunday morning.

Daniel Stober, 62, was walking on Commonwealth Avenue when he was hit by a 2013 GMC Acadia around 9:24 a.m., the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said.

Stober was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro before he was flown by helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital. He was pronounced deceased at 11:16 a.m.

The driver of the Acadia, a 24-year-old North Attleboro man remained at the scene and tried to help Stober, officials say. The driver was interviewed by police and was not placed under arrest.

“The investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation at this time,” the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said.

The front of the GMC Acadia could be seen caved in after it collided with a telephone pole. The airbags deployed and the front window was smashed.

