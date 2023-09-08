HS Gameday: Catholic Memoria rolls Mansfield Hornets in Boston 25′s Game of the week

MANSFIELD, Mass. — Coming into Thursday night’s matchup with Catholic Memorial, Mansfield Hornets Head Football Coach Mike Redding knew how explosive CM could be, he just didn’t think his team would find out right away.

On the opening kickoff CM Senior Eric Perkins took the opening kickoff and ran it back 90 yards for a score and the Knights never looked back.

On the very next possession for Mansfield’s offense Quarterback Connor Curtis threw a pass in the flat intended for Brandon Jackman and CM defensive back Chris Sanchez stepped in, tipped the ball and grabbed it after juggling it and took it in for the pick six and it was 14-0.

It was 21-0 after that when CM Junior Mehki Dodd broke a run 89 yds down the sidelines and the rout was on. CM Quarterback Peter Bourque then threw two TD’s to Caleb Garrity and things started to get out of hand at 34-0

Mansfield finally scored when Quarterback Connor Curtis hit Jackman for a 43 yard touchdown after a great fake screen.

41-14 Catholic Memorial beats Mansfield in our first High School Gameday game of the week for 2023.

