‘How am I ok?’: Drivers, business owners realize destructive Scituate crash

SCITUATE, Mass. — A small business in North Scituate Village is cleaning up after a truck barreled through its front doors Wednesday morning – colliding with drivers in the busy intersection.

Collective Co. says on Facebook that no one was hurt after the vehicle went through their lobby.

The business is a small, women-centric workplace in Scituate.

Conor Hughes of Scituate was driving across the intersection Wednesday morning across the intersection Wednesday morning when he realized the truck was about to run the red light.

“It all happened so fast,” said Hughes Saturday. “Halfway, I just kind of turn my head to the right and see this truck coming at me. By the time I realized he wasn’t going to break, I couldn’t do anything about it.”

Hughes said the dump truck carrying scrap was going roughly 40 mph down Country Way.

He added, “I just thought to myself, ‘Well, I hope this doesn’t hurt.’”

The truck reportedly slammed into Hughes’ car’s passenger side door, smashing its windows, and dragging it across the intersection.

Thankfully, Hughes only suffered minor cuts and bruises. While his car stopped, he realized the truck was still moving.

“I regained awareness just in time to see it jump on the curb, and go right into the Collective Co.,” said Hughes. "

Collective Co. shared videos and pictures of the damage on their social media. They reported no one was injured, and they’ll be reopening Monday.

They explained on Facebook, “THANK YOU for the outpouring of love and support. I have learned through this experience to lean on my people, accept the support, and embrace the community that I’ve worked so hard to build.”

Hughes told Boston 25 that the company’s owner helped him and the driver of the truck get out of the car.

Both the company and Hughes say the truck lost its brakes.

Hughes finished, “It was one of those things you walk away from and think, ‘How am I ok?’”

