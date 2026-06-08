House deemed a total loss after fire in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A home was destroyed after a fire in Gloucester early Monday morning.

According to fire crews, around 12:39 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in a single-family, single-story home at 10 Wolf St.

While driving to the scene, crews noticed heavy fire coming from the home.

When crews arrived, the fire was already heavily involved, appearing to have started in the home’s exterior before extending into its interior and attic space.

The two occupants of the home and their dog made it out safely prior to the arrival of fire crews on scene.

Firefighters began fighting the fire from the outside.

Once the exterior flames were knocked down, crews made entry to the home and were able to access the attic, where much of the fire had spread.

Gloucester Fire rescued two pet birds from the first floor and returned the birds to the owners outside.

Both birds are expected to be okay.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was likely caused by smoking materials outside the home.

The house was deemed a total loss.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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