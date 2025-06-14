Hospital graduation held for man from Bermuda being treated at Boston hospital

BOSTON — A boy from Bermuda graduated from his hospital room in Boston this past week.

20-year-old Dylan Peart has a rare genetic condition called Cat Eye Syndrome. Last fall, he suffered a number of seizures and had a rapid heart rate.

Doctors in Bermuda were able to get the seizures under control, but needed to send him to Boston Children’s Hospital for cardiac surgery.

At Boston Children’s, doctors also performed a tracheostomy to help Dylan breathe.

Dylan was transferred to Franciscan Children’s in February for rehabilitative services and so his parents could get the training they would need for them to be able to take him home.

Dylan’s parents were hoping to get him back to Bermuda to graduate from Dame Marjorie Bean Hope Academy—a school for children with special needs. While he wasn’t quite ready to return home, his school and Franciscan Children’s made sure he didn’t miss his big day.

On Friday, Dylan, dressed in a cap and gown, was able to take part in his graduation ceremony via Zoom. Doctors and nurses stopped their rounds, played Pomp and Circumstance on a phone, and cheered him as he wheeled to his graduation.

Dylan also played a drum solo as part of the ceremony. Dylan can use only his right arm, but he learned to play a djembe drum during music therapy sessions at Franciscan Children’s.

