‘Horrible’: Road rage victim says tailgater shot at her on I-495 during morning commute to work

MEDWAY, Mass — A woman says she was the victim of a road rage on her way to work.

Linda Pierson tells Boston 25 she was driving along 495 North when a white Honda Civic started to tailgate her.

She says she couldn’t move because of another truck driving alongside her. Pierson told Boston 25 that she tried to get off at an exit but the driver of the Honda Civic prevented her from doing that.

That’s when she says the driver of the car - shot at her passenger’s back window.

According to Pierson, she got off the highway and drove straight to her job at the Muffin House in Medway so she’d feel safe.

Pierson says she was shaken by the incident and immediately called State Police.

“Who fathoms this first thing in the morning, it’s horrible,” she said.

Pierson wasn’t hurt and she says that Medway police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group