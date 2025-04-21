‘Hope and inspiration’: Mass. leaders react to the death of Pope Francis

Tributes and reactions from Massachusetts leaders poured in Monday as the Commonwealth woke up to the news of the passing of Pope Francis.

Governor Maura Healey pointed out the late pontiff’s legacy of making the Catholic Church more inclusive.

“I join with my fellow Catholics and people around the world in mourning the passing of Pope Francis. His essence of compassion, humility and unbounded hope gave us joy, peace, direction and resolve. I am forever grateful for the honor to have met Pope Francis and been touched by his warmth, kindness and humor,” Healey said in a statement to Boston 25. “His life was a commitment to our sacred responsibility to care for others, especially the most vulnerable among us. In no other realm was that more evident than his dedication to climate, human rights, immigrant communities and the working poor. He strove to make the Church more inclusive and welcoming, and he led by reminding us of the dignity and worth of every person. His being will endure in the hearts of those he inspired. May he rest in eternal peace.”

McGovern added that he was “deeply saddened” by the Pope’s death.

“His Holiness led with courage and compassion—and he understood that faith is about more than words, it’s about action. He didn’t just talk about feeding the hungry—he fed the hungry. He didn’t just denounce oppression—he fought for justice," said McGovern. “He defended the dignity of immigrants and worked to end war and bring about peace. And in doing so, he taught people of all faiths how to live with integrity and purpose. For me, Pope Francis has been a source of hope and inspiration in difficult times. I hope his successor carries forward his vision of a Church that puts faith into action and leads with humility and service by caring for the most vulnerable among us.”

Congresswoman Lori Trahan called him “a transformational leader.”

“Born in Argentina to an immigrant family, Pope Francis brought a unique and powerful perspective to the papacy – one grounded in empathy for the marginalized and a deep understanding of the struggles facing ordinary people. His decision to become the first pope to choose St. Francis of Assisi as his papal namesake was a profound reflection of his commitment to humility, peace, and care for the poor, values that guided every step of his leadership. Whether advocating for the most vulnerable, calling on global leaders to act on climate change, or urging the Church to be a more welcoming place for all, Pope Francis led with a spirit of love and service. His legacy will endure in the countless lives he uplifted and the hope he brought to those who have too often felt unseen. May he rest in peace.”

In a statement, Boston Archbishop Richard Henning said he was deeply saddened to learn that history’s first Latin American pontiff had passed away at age 88, remembering him as “a guiding light.”

“I was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Pope Francis. His legacy as Holy Father is broad and deep. In his ministry and across his writings, he has continuously called us to deeper faith and to a more generous participation in the boundless compassion of God,” Henning said. “He has challenged us to turn away from selfish impulses and towards communion with others and respect for God’s creation. I am personally grateful that he called me to the Episcopacy and entrusted me with the pastoral care of the Church of Boston. His example remains a guiding light to the Universal Church. Through the intercession of Our Blessed Mother and Saint Joseph, may he rest in peace.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

