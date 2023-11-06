Hootie & the Blowfish announces tour with other 90s favorites that includes stop at Fenway Park

BOSTON — Iconic pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish is hitting the road in 2024 for a 43-city stadium tour with a star-studded lineup of 90s favorites that includes a stop at Fenway Park.

Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker, and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld will take the stage at Boston’s beloved ballpark alongside Collective Soul, Edwin McCain, and the Barenaked Ladies on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour” marks the first full tour since 2019 for the band whose career has featured more than 25 million albums sold.

“Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” Bryan reflected in a statement. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!”

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Nov. 7, at 12 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at Hootie.com.

The tour kicks off May 30 in Dallas and runs through Sept. 28 in West Palm Beach.

