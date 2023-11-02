Green Day announces stadium tour with Smashing Pumpkins that includes stop at Fenway Park

BOSTON — Green Day on Thursday announced a new stadium tour with a star-studded lineup of guests that includes a stop at Fenway Park.

The hugely successful and influential punk rock band will take the stage at Boston’s beloved ballpark alongside The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.

The “Saviors Tour” celebrates 30 years of the iconic album “Dookie” and 20 years of “American Idiot,” and it kicks off on July 29 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Green Day Saviors Tour (Green Day)

In a statement, Green Day said, “We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

The tour announcement comes after Green Day released new singles “The American Dream Is Killing Me” and “Look Ma, No Brains!” from their soon-to-be 14th studio album, “Saviors.”

Tickets will go on sale on to the general public on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.

