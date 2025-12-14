Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead, man seriously injured in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead and a man seriously injured at an apartment complex in Quincy.

According to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey, Quincy Police were dispatched to 500 Falls Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Saturday following a 911 call.

Once on scene, officers found a 26-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man with serious injuries.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of kin. The man was identified as Guiovani Garcia of Quincy. He was transported to a Boston Hospital for treatment.

Massachusetts State Police detectives are investigating, and Quincy Police are being assisted by the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section and chemists assigned to the MSP Crime Lab.

Garcia is facing murder charges and is expected to be arraigned tomorrow at an unspecified time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

