Homeowner stuck with fines for previous upgrades to house

Mass. — A first-time home buyer faced a financial nightmare after discovering unpermitted upgrades in her new home.

Annissa Roberts, who recently purchased her first home, was hit with thousands of dollars in fines and repair costs due to renovations done by the previous owner without proper permits.

“I just feel like these people kind of stole a piece of my heart,” Roberts said, reflecting on the ordeal.

Roberts told Boston 25 the house was the perfect fit, “It was very cozy, and it looked like me.”

Five months after she moved in, she had a privacy fence installed. A few months later Roberts’ troubles began when a bright yellow stop work order was posted on her front door, not only for the fence but also for a list of upgrades made before her ownership.

Faced with looming deadlines, Roberts had to address the issues quickly to protect her investment, “My life was turned upside down. I felt like part of my happiness in my home has been destroyed,” Robert’s explained she was determined to protect her home.

Real estate attorney Erin Glynn says when it comes to real estate you are responsible for repairs after you buy it and getting a resolution from the previous owner can be tedious.

“Is it cheaper and faster for me to fix the problem or is it a route I want to take with trying to get somebody else who’s notoriously done the wrong thing and try and think they’re going to do the right thing for me this one time,” Glynn said.

Boston 25 News consumer advisor Clark Howard says you have to do your homework before you buy a home. You can look at google maps or old real estate photos to see what the house used to look like and if repairs were done.

“Ask if the contractors were licensed and insured, were permits pulled, and ask for proof,” Howard explained.

For Roberts, after multiple failed inspections, repair work, and at one point feeling this would lead to her losing her home. Her permit nightmare was finally over.

“When she came and gave me the good news today, I gave her a big hug. And I said, now I can rest and sleep. So, I am so, so happy,” Roberts said.

Clark has a warning for anyone looking to buy a home, “You have to protect yourself before you close. If you or your inspector sees renovations or additions, you demand proof of permits or you don’t buy.”

