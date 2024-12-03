‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin bringing tour to Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — The star of a beloved holiday movie is bringing the film to a local theater!

Fans of “Home Alone” will get the chance to watch the holiday classic alongside, Macaulay Culkin, at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford.

There will be two screenings on Sunday, December 15.

Fans will be able to relive the iconic scenes and heartwarming moments from ‘Home Alone’ on the big screen.

The movie will be followed by a Q&A from Culkin. He will tell fans about his experience on set and some of his favorite memories from the movie.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

