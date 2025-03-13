Hiring expert’s tips to ‘recession-proof’ your career

BOSTON — As JPMorgan raised its recession odds Wednesday to 40 percent amid the Trump tariffs and economic fears, also spiking is anxiety among some in the workplace.

For those worrying about their job security, Bill Driscoll, Senior District President of Technology Staffing Services for staffing firm Robert Half, recommends showing their employer their worth.

“You want to be making sure your superiors, your bosses know what you’re doing in your job,” Driscoll said. “I think tangible examples of how you’re adding value. Volunteering for additional programs or additional responsibilities, projects around the office is always a good thing to be doing.”

However, it is also important to plan for the worst-case scenario of losing your job. Networking, Driscoll says, is perhaps most important, along with keeping an updated resume.

“Be looking for and doing a self-inventory of what other kinds of jobs should I be looking for,” Driscoll said. “Think in terms of a self-assessment: What are you good at? What like to do? What jobs in particular and what industry might play to those strengths?”

Taking a class or working on a certification or degree can help not only in your current role but also in making yourself more marketable, Driscoll said.

Amid the current economic uncertainty, Robert Half has not been seeing employers cancel projects but rather delay them, Driscoll said, and the firm has not witnessed many companies move to mass layoffs.

Thus, Driscoll’s best advice is to have a plan but do not stress.

“There are some tremors going on obviously as it relates to tariffs and some of the economic changes… But there isn’t a recession, and we’re not sure there is going to be one,” Driscoll said. “This is absolutely not a time to be panicking. I think cooler heads will prevail.”

