Two remaining suspects accused of robbing NH postal worker identified, charged by police

NASHUA, N.H. — Authorities say they’ve identified and charged the two remaining juvenile suspects involved with robbing a New Hampshire postal worker at gunpoint on Tuesday.

According to Nashua Police, the identities of those two suspects will not be released due to their ages. Although charges are forthcoming, police say no further information will be revealed regarding their involvement with the crime.

The two juvenile suspects, along with 18-year-old Baraka Janvier of Lowell, are accused of brazenly holding a gun to a USPS mail carrier on Blacksmith Way.

Surveillance video obtained from a neighbor’s Ring security camera appeared to show a suspect with a firearm approaching the mail carrier at his USPS truck. The carrier is then seen raising his hands and giving something to the suspect.

The victim, who was not injured, alleges Janvier demanded the postal keys, which grant access to every mail dispenser in Nashua, police said.

Janvier was arraigned in Nashua District Court and was held on preventative detention until his next court date.

Nashua armed robbery of postal worker (Nashua Police Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

