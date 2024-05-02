Canton firefighter returning to stand as testimony resumes in Karen Read murder trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — Witness testimony resumes Thursday morning in the murder trial of Karen Read, the Mansfield woman accused in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend in Canton.

A Canton Firefighter Anthony Flematti will once again take the stand to testify in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, picking up after a half day on Tuesday and no court Wednesday.

Canton Firefighter Anthony Flematti (Canton Firefighter Anthony Flematti)

Read is accused of killing John O’Keefe by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die outside of a home on Fairview Avenue in a weekend blizzard in January 2022.

The prosecution has been calling on the first responders who were on the scene the morning O’Keefe was found to testify. So far, four have taken the stand including two Canton Police officers and two Canton firefighters.

The words Read allegedly uttered at the crime scene were the focus Tuesday on the second day of her trial. Firefighter Tim Nuttall said he spoke to Read briefly while trying to resuscitate O’Keefe in the snow.

Canton Firefighter Timothy Nuttall (Canton Firefighter Timothy Nuttall)

Nuttall said Read made the statement that she hit O’Keefe outside of the home but defense attorney Alan Jackson said the statement did not become a part of the initial record until more than a week later.

“As I was ventilating, I was able to ask, did anybody see anything, did anybody, what happened? And there was one individual who replied several times, ‘I hit him, I hit him,’” Nuttall said.

Karen Read trial: Dash cam video shows Canton Police officer's arrival at 34 Fairview Rd on 1/29/22 Karen Read trial: Dash cam video shows Canton Police officer arrival at 34 Fairview Rd on 1/29/22

Jackson questioned, “So the first time you ever repeated that statement was February 8th with Trooper Proctor?”

Read’s lawyers have repeatedly claimed that Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor is involved in a conspiracy to frame Read but the prosecution says that’s false.

Also coming out in court Tuesday that homeowner Brian Albert, who was a Boston police officer at the time, never came out of his home when first responders were on the scene trying to save O’Keefe.

Nor did any of his neighbors.

Thursday is planned to be a half day in the trial, beginning with Flematti on the stand. Proceedings are expected to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The jury may travel to the scene of where O’Keefe was found on Friday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 53 Officer Killed Girlfriend Trial FILE - Karen Read sits in court during jury selection for her murder trial at Norfolk County Superior Court, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. Read's trial is scheduled to begin Monday, April 29. (David McGlynn//New York Post via AP, Pool,File) (David McGlynn/AP)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group