One person dies in Litchfield house fire

LITCHFIELD, N.H. — One person was killed in a raging house fire in Litchfield on Monday morning.

Crews responding to the area of 7 Century Lane around 8 a.m. for a report of a fire found the house fully engulfed in flames, according to fire officials. Witnesses say smoke could be seen from at least a mile away.

One person who lives in the home was pronounced dead. Their identity is not being released at this time.

According to authorities, another resident and two dogs made it out of the burning building safely.

Firefighters got the blaze under control just before 9:30 a.m. but are still battling hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mutual aid was provided to the scene by crews from Nashua, Bedford, Manchester, Merrimack, Hudson, and Londonderry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group