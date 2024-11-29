NH man attacks, hospitalizes two officers serving arrest warrant, police say

HILLSBORO, N.H. — A Hillsboro man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly attacking two officers serving a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday.

46-year-old Michael Manley is charged with 2nd-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault with extreme indifference, resisting arrest with serious bodily injury, two counts of resisting arrest, three counts of simple assault on a police officer, and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Hillsboro Police, officers responded to a Church Street home to arrest Manley on a warrant. Upon making contact with him, Manley allegedly assaulted and injured a female officer. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Manley then violently attacked a male officer who was left in a state of semi-consciousness on the ground, according to police. The officer was transported to an area hospital.

Two additional officers used tasers to subdue Manley, although authorities say he remained combative while in handcuffs and assaulted a Deering Police officer.

He will be arraigned on Friday.

An update on the officers’ conditions was not immediately available.

