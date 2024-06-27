Falling tree limb injures two people, crushes car near NH church parking lot

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two people were injured and a nearby car was crushed after a large tree limb fell on Thursday afternoon.

Crews responding to the intersection of Hanover and Union Street just before 12:30 p.m. for a report of traumatic injuries due to a fallen tree branch on the First Congressional Church property found a man and woman trapped under the branch with injuries, according to the Manchester Fire Department.

The man, who was more seriously injured, was extricated and transported to an area hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The woman refused transport and said there was a large gust of wind just before the portion of the tree fell.

A car parked on Hanover Street sustained heavy damage from the fallen limb.

Manchester Parks and Recreation responded to assist with the cleanup effort.

