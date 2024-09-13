Hillsboro NH residents asked to shelter in place amid search for armed and dangerous person

HILLSBORO, NH — Residents in Hillsboro, New Hampshire are being asked to shelter in place Thursday as police search for a suspect considered armed and dangerous.

People around the Emerald Lake Park and Ride and near Merrill Road and Old Henniker Road are told to stay in their homes as police search for the suspect on foot.

“Any suspicious activity should be reported to the Hillsboro Police Department immediately,” police said. “The public will be notified when the incident is under control.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

