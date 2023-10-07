‘Heinous terrorist attacks’: Lawmakers, Jewish groups condemn Hamas attack on Israeli civilians

BOSTON — Local lawmakers and Jewish organizations on Saturday condemned a surprise attack launched by Hamas on Israel that killed at least 100 Israeli civilians and wounded several hundred others, thrusting the region back into a bloody conflict.

Images of lifeless, bloodied bodies circulated in news reports globally after the surprise attack by the Hamas militant group on Saturday that resulted in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring that Israel is “at war.”

Officials said Gaza militants fired thousands of rockets and entered Israel by land, sea and air using paragliders. An Israeli airstrike later flattened a high-rise building in central Gaza City after Hamas launched its attack, according to The Associated Press.

“Israel is now at war. Here in Boston, we awoke to terrifying scenes in Israel,” the Boston Jewish Community Relations Council said in a statement following the attacks.

“The IDF has confirmed that hostages have been taken to Gaza and that, as of now, over 100 people were killed in a Hamas assault, with another 900 injured. The scale of the destruction is unfathomable,” the council said. “We have been in touch with our colleagues on the ground, all of whom are sharing how serious this moment is and how grateful they are to know that – as always – we stand in complete solidarity with them against terrorism and those who seek to destroy us.”

The council released their statement during Shabbat, a religious Jewish day of rest, which is a first for the organization.

“We are taking the unprecedented step of coming online on Shabbat. We are praying for the safety and security of the Israeli people and for the civilians being put in harms way by the Hamas terrorist group,” the council said.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat who serves as senior member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, called the surprise attacks “horrific.”

“These horrific and indiscriminate terrorist attacks on Israel and its people must stop immediately,” Shaheen said in a statement. “My thoughts and prayers are with all Israelis, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have been killed. Israel has a right to defend itself against these and any terrorist attack, and I will continue to monitor this situation closely.”

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey also swiftly condemned the attacks on Israeli civilians, calling the actions by Hamas “unconscionable.”

“I condemn the unconscionable attacks on innocent Israeli civilians by Hamas. I’m holding the victims of this violence and their families in my heart, and praying for the safety of the people of Israel,” Healey said in a social media post.

U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, who represents Massachusetts’s 3rd congressional district, called the Hamas attack “heinous.”

“I wholeheartedly condemn the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas that have killed dozens of Israeli citizens. The victims of this violence and their families are in my prayers. The United States will continue to stand strongly with our Israeli allies,” Trahan said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday morning.

U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch said in a social media post that he is “sickened” to see the bloody footage of the attacks on “innocent Israeli civilians.”

“I am sickened to see the footage of the savage terrorist attacks in Israel and the senseless killing of innocent Israeli civilians. There can be no justification for the slaughter of innocent people and I fully support Israel’s right to defend its civilian population,” Lynch said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts called for an immediate de-escalation of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian region to avoid further bloodshed.

“I condemn this heinous attack on Israel, and am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of civilian life. We must do everything in our power to deescalate violence, engage diplomacy, and avert bloodshed. A war between Israel and Palestine would be catastrophic,” Markey said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, early Saturday afternoon.

Congressman Bill Keating, who represents the 9th Congressional District of Massachusetts, called the Hamas attacks “senseless.”

“I am saddened to learn of the senseless terrorist attacks in Israel and offer my condolences to the victims and their families. America stands with the Government and people of Israel in the fight against terrorism,” Keating said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, who represents Massachusetts’s 5th congressional district, joined lawmakers in condemning the violence.

“I strongly condemn the vicious terrorist attack by Hamas against innocent civilians in Israel. The violence is unprovoked and appalling, and I send prayers to the families in mourning and communities under siege,” Clark said in a social media post.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren also condemned the terrorist attacks.

“I strongly condemn the horrific attacks against Israel by Hamas. There is no justification for this terrorism, and my heart goes out to the innocent civilians suffering from this senseless violence,” Warren said in a social media post on X.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

