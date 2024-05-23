Heavy fire at triple decker home in Framingham under investigation

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A heavy fire was knocked down after ripping through a Framingham home Wednesday night.

Framingham fire crews responded to Grant Street around 9 p.m. for a triple-decker home up in flames. Officials say that the rear porches caught fire which spread quickly.

Heavy fire at triple decker home in Framingham under investigaton

According to fire officials, there is significant damage to the third and second floor apartments and water damage to the first floor.

No one was injured and crews are investigating the cause. It is unknown if the smoke detectors were working at the time of the fire.

The home is less than a block from the Jack’s Abbey Brewery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

