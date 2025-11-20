Health scare interrupts news conference led by Mass. Gov. Healey

BOSTON — A tense moment briefly interrupted a news conference at the Massachusetts State House led by Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday.

Healey was calling on President Donald Trump to immediately release heating assistance funding when a sudden thud was heard in the background.

“The Cape and Island, we’re talking about 26,000 households,” Healey said before she abruptly cut herself off and turned her attention to the other side of the room. “OK? OK? ... Someone fainted?”

Healey later clarified that someone had tripped and fallen.

The governor ultimately picked up where she left off, urging Trump to release funding for the Massachusetts Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps more than 150,000 Bay State households, representing over 300,000 people, afford to heat their homes during the winter each year.

Despite the government reopening, the Trump administration has informed states that Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding will not be restored until the end of the month.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group