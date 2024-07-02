Heading to the Esplanade for the Fourth of July? Here’s everything you need to know

BOSTON — If you’re heading to the Esplanade to celebrate the Fourth of July, you’re not alone.

Thousands of people flock to the Hatch Shell along the Charles River every year to watch Boston’s biggest Independence Day celebration.

The annual event includes a beloved performance from the Boston Pops, under the direction of Keith Lockhart, including Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture. The Mavericks & Kelli O’Hara will headline the holiday show.

This year, Boston is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fireworks Spectacular, with the Mugar Family Fireworks over the Charles River, organizers said.

On July 4, the concert and television broadcast begins at 8 p.m., with the concert lasting until 10:30 p.m. The Mugar Family Fireworks are slated to light up the night sky from 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Hatch Shell is on the Charles River Esplanade between the Longfellow and Massachusetts Avenue Bridges, and the Mugar Family Fireworks can be seen on both the Boston and Cambridge sides of the river.

The Oval, or the grass-filled area directly in front of the Hatch Shell, opens at 12 p.m. on July 4. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. The Oval and Island entrances to the Esplanade are best accessed from Storrow Drive at Berkeley, Clarendon, and Dartmouth Streets.

Spectators entering the Oval and the Island/Lagoon areas will be required to pass through one of the bag check/screening entrances and will receive a clearance tag for their bags.

When the secured areas reach capacity, they will be closed by Public Safety and re-entry will not be allowed, officials said.

The event is planned to take place rain or shine. Light or intermittent rain will not cancel either the concert or the Mugar Family Fireworks.

For spectators who need to use a bathroom, there will be more than 350 portable restrooms in Boston and Cambridge.

Organizers advise the public to pack light.

No backpacks, shopping bags, or similar type containers may be carried onto the Esplanade, and all carried items are subject to inspection, officials said.

Allowed items include:

Pop-up tents/canopies with no sides – maximum size 10′x10′.

Blankets or tarps no bigger than 10′x 10′.

Folding/beach chairs only.

Coolers, which must be carried in by shoulder strap or single handle (no wheeled coolers).

All personal items must be carried in clear bags only.

After inspection, small clutch bags/purses may be taken into the venue with the clear bag.

Prohibited items include:

No coolers on wheels.

No backpacks.

No firearms, weapons, sharp objects, or fireworks.

No glass containers.

No cans.

No pre-mixed beverages.

All liquids will be carried in sealed clear plastic containers not to exceed 2 liters in size.

No grilling, propane tanks, or open flames.

No alcoholic beverages.

No bicycles will be allowed through the checkpoints into the Oval or Island/Lagoon areas. Bicycles are allowed throughout the rest of the venue but must not be left unattended. Bicycles attached or locked to security fences, poles, or other structures may be subject to removal.

Several parking restrictions will also be in place as Boston celebrates the Fourth of July.

According to city officials, parking restrictions will be in place from June 29 through July 5 on the following street:

Beacon Street, North side (even side), from David G. Mugar Way to the dual head meter in front of 120 Beacon St.

Parking restrictions will be in place on Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4 on the following streets:

Arlington Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Dartmouth Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Exeter Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Beacon Street, Both sides, from Charles Street to Dartmouth Street (unless already posted)

Back Street, Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to David G Mugar Way

Chestnut Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Mount Vernon Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Pinckney Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Revere Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Charles Street

Parking restrictions will be in place on following streets:

Arlington Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to St. James Avenue

Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Boylston Street

Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Dartmouth Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Exeter Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Fairfield Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Gloucester Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Hereford Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Massachusetts Avenue, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Beacon Street, Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Charlesgate East

Boylston Street, Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

At 9 a.m. on Thursday morning, the city’s annual Fourth of July parade will start at City Hall Plaza. The route is short with only one location where a large group of people are expected to gather, with a reading of the Declaration of Independence from the balcony of the Old State House.

Typically, the crowd will end up closing Congress Street, State Street and Devonshire Street at the Old State House. The parade will have rolling closures along the route of Cambridge Street, to Tremont Street, to Bromfield Street, to Washington Street, to State Street stopping at the Old State House.

Parking restrictions will be in place at the following locations:

Devonshire Street, Both sides, from State Street to Quaker Lane

State Street, Both sides, from Congress Street to Washington Street

For more information on the Esplanade celebration, visit this website.

For more information on parking restrictions, visit the city’s website.

