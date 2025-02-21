‘Head Shot Mafia’: Four Mass. men indicted in house party shooting of woman caught on video

BOSTON — The horrific scene caught on video last June is one that has played out in several cities across the Bay State: A summertime house party is disrupted when gunfire erupts, party-goers run for cover, and a victim is shot and wounded.

Home surveillance video captured the nighttime shooting that left a woman shot in the chest during a house party last summer in Brockton, a city in southeastern Massachusetts about 25 miles south of Boston. She survived.

Now, four Brockton men with lengthy criminal records have been indicted in federal court in Boston in connection with that shooting: Natalio Miranda, 33; Jonathan Alves, 28; Romeo Miller, 26; and Jahleil Monteiro, 25, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said.

Federal authorities on Friday released home surveillance video that recorded the nighttime shooting in the front yard of a home and the chaos that followed in a local neighborhood.

Three of the four men are in federal custody. Authorities are still seeking Miller, who remains at large, a U.S. Attorney spokesperson said Friday.

Miranda, Alves and Miller are all each charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition. Miranda also faces an additional charge of possessing a machinegun. Monteiro is charged with being an accessory after the fact to Miller’s felon in possession charge, Foley said in a statement.

Surveillance video allegedly captures 4 felons exchange gunfire at Brockton house party USAO District of Massachusetts

A federal grand jury returned the indictments against the four men last week. Alves and Monteiro were arrested on Feb. 14 and later appeared in federal court in Boston.

Miranda was previously convicted in February 2023 of federal fentanyl distribution conspiracy charges as a member of “Head Shot Mafia,” a violent drug crew operating in Brockton and elsewhere in southeastern Massachusetts, Foley said.

Authorities arrested Miranda in November for violating his federal supervised release conditions in connection with the Brockton shootout. He remains in federal custody.

According to court filings, at approximately 1:45 a.m. on June 2, 2024, police responded to a “shots fired” call at a home in Brockton.

When officers arrived, they saw a large crowd outside the home and a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and survived, prosecutors said.

Investigators found numerous bullet casings scattered throughout the front yard and driveway of the home.

Video footage showed that a fight broke out in the driveway during the party, followed by gunfire between the victim and Miranda, Miller and Alves, prosecutors said.

Brockton shootout June 2, 2024 (US Attorney's Office)

The video allegedly captured Miranda discharging several bursts of ammunition from an automatic weapon in the front yard of the home before leaving the scene.

Miller and Alves are also allegedly shown firing towards the victim from the driveway, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, Miller is later seen on the footage crossing the street to hide behind a parked car, where he allegedly shot the victim in the chest.

Surveillance video then allegedly captured Miller returning to the driveway, where he passed his firearm off to Monteiro, before the two drove away in separate parked cars.

According to court records, at the time of the shooting, Miranda was on federal supervised release for a fentanyl distribution conspiracy conviction and has a prior state conviction for cocaine distribution.

Brockton shootout June 2, 2024 (US Attorney's Office)

At the time of the shooting, Miller and Monteiro were on probation for prior state convictions for unlawfully possessing a firearm, possessing a high-capacity feeding device, assault and battery on a police officer and fentanyl distribution.

Alves has a prior state conviction of possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine.

If convicted on the charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition, Miranda, Alves and Miller face a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

If convicted on the charge of possessing a machinegun, Miranda faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

If convicted on the charge of being an accessory after the fact to a felon in possession, Monteiro faces a sentence of up to half the maximum punishment for the underlying offense.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

