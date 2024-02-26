‘He was closed fists’: Witness stunned by violent outburst targeting McDonald’s worker

BOSTON — Transit Police say a routine transaction led to a violent attack targeting a McDonald’s employee doing his job in Boston.

It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at the fast-food location inside South Station.

The suspect, identified by police as 34-year-old Odair Andrade, allegedly got mad after the employee touched the lid of his drink.

According to MBTA Transit Police, Andrade punched the victim several times and hit him with a cash register.

Boston 25 News spoke with a witness who described a relentless assault that escalated quickly.

“We heard a loud commotion,” said Joshua Venter. “He was closed fists punching the guy.”

Venter, who was passing through South Station to go to Hyde Park, could not believe his eyes.

“We were surprised by what we were seeing,” he said. “I’m going to be very careful coming here.”

Transit Police officers arrested Andrade on the spot, and the injured worker was treated on scene.

Andrade faces charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property.

Some frequent South Station visitors told Boston 25 News that the beating points to a larger issue of safety concerns.

“I’m always concerned about my safety. There’s a lot of homelessness going on,” said Shabazz Allah. “You got a lot of mental health issues going on with people too.”

The downtown transit hub is patrolled by a large presence of Transit Police and security officers as Boston grapples ongoing problems related to homelessness and substance use disorder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

