Have you seen her? Boston Police seek public’s help in finding missing Roxbury teen

BOSTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who is missing.

Adrianna Goncalves of Roxbury was last seen on Tuesday morning at approximately 7:50 a.m. in the area of 32 Crestwood Park, police said Wednesday.

Adrianna was last seen wearing black pants, a black North Face coat, gray and black sneakers, and gold jewelry. She was also carrying a khaki or cream-colored bag.

She has been known to frequent the areas of 21 Kensington Park and 81 Harrishof St.

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, police said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is strongly urged to contact Boston Police detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

